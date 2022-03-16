Young hero in Houston

Seven-year-old Sterling Barden showed bravery well beyond his years when he jumped into action to pull his 76-year-old grandfather Frank Ebermann out of the snow while hiking on Balsam Forest Service Road.

“Frank had been cross country skiing and afterwards, decided to take our grandkids out for a walk outside on March 3. After He ended up taking a wrong step and getting stuck pretty badly in the snow,” said Barden’s grandmother Sofia Ebermann.

“My grandson rushed to help his grandpa and didn’t leave till he had pulled him out. Then he held his hand and walked him all the way to the car. He was so proud of himself, and for good reason. He pulled his leg out [that was stuck in the snow] with all his might,” she continued.

Seven-year-old Sterling Barden re-enacts how he helped his grandfather Frank Ebermann out of the snow near Houston. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

According to Ebermann, her husband is still a member of B.C. Search and Rescue, which is something Barden looks up too. “It was so cute to see how proud he was to help because he’s always looked up to him. Afterwards, he was saying that he wants to be in search and rescue just like his grandpa,” said Ebermann.

Barden is home schooled, and Ebermann told Houston Today that values like helping others in needs is something that’s consistently taught to him in his education. “We try out best to teach being caring and kind, and helping others. He is a hero in our family, he could have run and gotten help, but he was very brave,” she said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

