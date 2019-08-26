Young B.C. woman missing en route to 100 Mile House

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Amy Anonby

Search and Rescue, family and friends are desperate to find a young Lower Mainland woman who went missing from Vernon.

Amy Anonby, 22, was driving a yellow Volkswagen beetle Sunday when she did not show up at her destination.

“Amy has gone missing on a trip to visit friends in a remote area 40 minutes down logging roads near 100 Mile House,” said mom Lori Larson Anonby. “She was travelling from Vernon. Police are involved.”

Family friend Erica Macklin says Amy was visiting friends in Vernon when she left en route to 100 Mile House.

“Her last cellphone ping was near Clearwater approximately dinner time last night,” said Macklin, adding that Amy has grandparents who live in Kelowna. “Search and Rescue helicopters are in the area looking, as well as her parents are driving Hwy 24 to see if they can spot the vehicle.

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare.”

The 100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Amy. She left the Vernon area around lunch time on Sunday and by 9:25 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a missing person.

Amy was headed to the Mahood Lake area but has yet to arrive.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’4, 130 lbs, blue eyes and long blonde hair.

The vehicle she is driving is a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle with BC plate FL2 87V.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were tasked by the 100 Mile House RCMP to follow up at an address here in Vernon as a part of their investigation,” said Const. Kelly Brett, media relations officer.

Anyone with information on Amy’s whereabouts or those who see her or her vehicle are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Amy Anonby was last seen driving a yellow Volkswagen Beetle Sunday, Aug. 25 on her way to 100 Mile House and has not been seen or heard from since. (Submitted Photo)

