Yoga in the garden

Yoga at the Houston Community Garden is being offered by the Houston Family Resource Centre for children ages 3-9. July 10 was the first session that is offered every Monday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. If there should be rain the event is to continue under outdoor coverage. The children that attended were enthusiastic about learning yoga and some took liberties with the creativity of the poses. With the downward facing dog pose some children decided to go hands free. For the second half of the session the children were given snacks and socialized as it is a hard task to do yoga for the full session. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
