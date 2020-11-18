topley 4H

Year end from Topley 4H

  • Nov. 18, 2020 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Topley 4-H club is at it again with another amazing year. The club consists of beef, swine, horse and clover bud projects.

We had monthly meetings when we could. Unfortunately, the covid-19 pandemic affected our year. The year started smoothly with the annual election. Many people were chosen for example, president, vice president, secretary , treasurer and reporter which was elected to me.

In fact, this is the first report I have ever written. This year there was no Smithers fall fair so we decided to have our own mini show at the Belsham Ranch on the Walcott Road in their barn in July.

Everybody showed their animals in the show ring. There were also prizes handed out and an amazing roast beef lunch as well. All members made educational displays and displayed them at the mini show.

In August the club hosted a covid aware open house at the Himech barn on Buck Flats Road. We invited potential buyers to come and view the market animals and meet the members. Our sale this year was done online through Vold Jones auction. We had a very successful sale. All the members got together to watch the online sale finale at the Himech barn. We also had a club end of year event were there was pizza and a movie.

We are planning a few changes for next year including holding our entire 4-H show and sale at the Four Seasons park in Houston. We will invite other clubs as well we are hoping we will be able to get together more in 2021 for events and meetings.

Topley 4-H is a great group of kids and leaders. The club is accepting new members. If you would like to join, please contact Wendy Siemens.

Thank you for reading my Topley 4-H report of 2020.

Submitted by Taylor Fehr

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

topley 4H

topley 4H

Previous story
VIDEO: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Just Posted

topley 4H
Year end from Topley 4H

Topley 4-H club is at it again with another amazing year. The… Continue reading

Close up photo shows the condition of one of the two buildings the Village of Granisle has now decided to demolish. (Village of Granisle photo)
Village to tear down derelict structures

Owner did not respond to village demand to do the work

Beanstalk Daycare
Childcare centre recyclables stolen

Money would have been used to buy ‘wishlist’ items

Denise Nicole Mortimer. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing Prince George woman sought here

Denise Nicole Mortimer is 27 years old

B.C. Liberal Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad. (File photo)
Final vote count confirms Rustad victory

This is his fifth electoral victory

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read