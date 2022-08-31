Yard waste dumpers chastized by District

District of Houston bin on North Nadina for yard waste which has no fee for its use. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston is reminding people that they should not be dumping yard waste on public property.

Instead the District is urging people to take their yard waste to the public works yard on North Nadina where a bin has been set up. There’s no fee for its use.

Jennifer Larson, the District’s director of finance, says yard waste dumping is not an isolated incident with District employees aware of it now specifically along Benson Avenue from Sixth to Fourth Streets.

“But rather than track down the offender in this case we decided to post a reminder that it’s both a finable offense and that there is a facility at the District’s works yard where residents can dispose of yard waste for free,” she said.

The bylaw states no one shall “throw, place or pile, or cause to be thrown, placed or piled upon any street, lane or alley or within any commercial solid waste receptacle within the District of Houston, any solid waste or trade waste.”

Fines for doing so cannot exceed $2,000.