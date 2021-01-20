Ken Penner’s first book is available on Amazon as well as in some book stores. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Ken Penner’s first book is available on Amazon as well as in some book stores. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Writing newspaper columns to publishing first book

A local pastor’s journey to writing the book ‘Community in the Face of Tragedy’

Local pastor Ken Penner, recently published the book “Community in the Face of Tragedy — Eleanor’s House” and spoke with Houston Today about his journey.

Penner, who first moved to the Bulkley Valley 43 years ago to work for the Department of Highways, soon felt called to missionary work.

“I first went and did some private work like surveying and designing roads but then I got into doing missionary work. Just basically talking to people and helping people who are in a rough spot,” he said.

And the book is about a time when he and members of the community helped a woman who was in a rough spot. In 2010, Eleanor lost her home near Houston and all her possessions, after her house burned down. Without any government aid or an insurance, she suddenly was left with nothing until her neighbours banded together to help her out.

“She had nowhere to live after this but it was amazing how the community came together. So, the reason why I wrote it was to talk about the amazing things that happened, how the community came together; it was all actually miraculous,” he said.

Penner had planned to print just a few copies and distribute those among those who lived through the incident and those who had helped out Eleanor however, when the book landed on the publisher’s desk, the publishers encouraged Penner to do it the right way to help the story reach more people.

“I thought I will write it, get 250 copies and give out to some people and that will be it. But then when I sent it to the publishers, they insisted that the story needs to be told, and that it was something unique,” he said. The book, which is just 97 pages long and has 17 chapters, would be a good short read for people especially in today’s times when people don’t have the patience to read too much according to Penner.

The book is available on Amazon as well as in some book stores and Penner hopes to get more copies out in stores soon.

“What I’d like for people to get out of this book is that to know there is hope; whatever situation they are in, they need to know that there is hope and really that hope does come from God. And also, it is a historical document; it is a true story so everything I have written in there is all facts,” he said.

Penner has been writing for several years for magazines and columns for newspapers. He also writes a weekly column called “Hope for Today” and writing for him was a personal challenge.

Penner reminisced about his school days when he talked about writing. In school, during his time, the teachers were trying to save paper and the students were asked to write very small to save space. Penner remembers not being able to see inside those small lines to write properly.

“One of the teachers held up my book and said that everyone else can write but look, Ken can’t. He probably thought it would motivate me to write better but it actually didn’t and I thought I am not a good writer. And then I wrote a poem in middle school when the teacher said that it wasn’t acceptable and I again thought that I wasn’t a good writer. But I always loved to write and it came naturally to me. But all those incidents with the teachers saying ‘no’, held me back and it wasn’t until I was 55 that I realized that I really could write,” he said.

Penner now has three more books that he is working on.

“I think God gave me a gift; I like language, I like writing and I have so many stories to tell,” said Penner.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 64, likely drowned after falling into water at North Saanich marina, say police

Just Posted

This BC Hydro map shows some of the power outages across Northern BC. Many were caused by high winds. (BC Hydro Website)
Power out across much of Northern BC

BC Hydro anticipates some may be without power overnight

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won’t help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Northern Health warning drug users of potential benzo contamination

The drug does not respond to naloxone, and is being included in street drugs

COVID-19 exposure reported at Houston Secondary. (Houston Today photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Houston Secondary School

Self-monitoring for symptoms encouraged

Silverthorne Elementary School
Students staying at home would not receive special treatment

Know that our schools are safe and clean. We are very diligent in our COVID protocols.

Houston Ambulance
Worries expressed over ambulance service being affected by pipeline work

Coastal GasLink says it meets regularly to discuss healthcare issues

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

(Pixabay photo)
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A woman types on her laptop in Miami in a Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee
British Columbia government lax on cybersecurity practices, auditor reports

The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Most Read