Wrapping up Jack Rabbits in Houston

With Jack Rabbits almost ready to wrap up, Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club shared some pictures of this year’s young skiers. Axel Gatzke, Ethan McLean, Daniel Austin, Kinsley Hamblin and Ryder Yeomans learned the basics of skiing and enjoyed the slopes in this socially-distanced, outdoors activity. (Submitted/Houston Today)



