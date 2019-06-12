Workin’ at the car wash

Looking beyond the classroom, Houston Secondary School intends to send a group of 24 students to Vancouver this summer to experience science first hand. The students have been working hard to raise the funds necessary for the trip. Just last month they did a bottle drive to raise money and on the first weekend of June, the students hosted a BBQ and car wash sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Pharmasave and Buy Low Foods.

The field trip is focused on what the Grade 11/12 students have been learning in their biology class the year before. It will take them to explore multiple institutions in the Tri-City Area, and experience for themselves what the science has to offer. They will participate in guided activities at the Vancouver Zoo, the Lynn Canyon Ecology Center, Science World, the Vancouver Aquarium and UBC.

While the students have been working to make this trip a reality themselves, they are not alone in the efforts to raise the money needed for this learning opportunity. Pretivm Resources, Smithers Exploration Group, and Dungate Community Forests have generously donated to support the students and help cover costs. So far it’s looking good for the Houston Secondary Biology class, and they are on their way to being immersed into a world of science in action.