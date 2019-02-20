Workforce accommodations close to Morice River Bridge

Editor:

Coastal GasLink continues to progress preliminary construction activities, including site preparation for establishment of workforce accommodations at a location approximately 17 kilometres from the Morice River Bridge and the camp known as the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre.

Approximately 10 temporary housing units will initially be transported to the site with more added over the coming weeks. They will be occupied by local employees and contractors, whose work over the coming months will focus on building access roads and conducting right-of-way clearing required ahead of anticipation of construction, which is not expected to get underway until next year.

As part of our ‘local first’ commitment, Coastal GasLink’s workforce housing contractors have partnered with local Indigenous business to help with preliminary constructions activities and ensure employment opportunities are provided to First Nations communities.

Last week, Coastal GasLink crews expect to undertake work to remove of a temporary structure located at one end of the Morice River bridge, as it impedes the safe access of heavy equipment and workforce housing units. This action follows several written requests made to Unist’ot’en for its removal, including an offer for alternate location placement or structures.

The decision to remove the temporary structure was made in the interest of safety. Coastal GasLink’s top priority is safety – the safety of our crews as well others accessing public roads and active work sites where construction-related activities are underway.

We are committed to keeping communities, First Nations and other stakeholders informed as we progress this $6.2-billion critical energy infrastructure project that will safely deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to a facility near Kitimat, B.C. More information about construction camps can be found on our website.

Suzanne Wilton

Sr. Communications Advisor

Coastal GasLink

Previous story
Dog reunited with family 101 days after California wildfire

Just Posted

One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

Chia’s dream Closet celebrated their first year anniversary last week. Owner, Chia… Continue reading

Poker ride a winning hand for local club

Event attracts snowmobilers from around the region

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read