Work scheduled to replace roof at seniors association building

The seniors centre needs a new roof and the District of Houston is providing a $10,000 grant to help pay for the project. (Anqelique Houlihan photo)

Replacing the shingles on the roof of the Houston Senior Citizens Association building will give it a prolonged life not only for the association and its members but also for those who rent the facility, says association president Ted Metz.

The $22,500 project is being assisted thanks to a District of Houston grant of $10,000 that was authorized by the District of Houston council in July.

The rest of the money comes from an association contingency fund, said Metz.

“And now we’ll need to build up that fund again,” he added.

Metz did caution that the quote for the roofing did not include replacing any damaged roof sheathing, something that will affect costs once the level of repairs, if needed, is determined.

“Some shingles were loose and twisted …. sticking up like sore thumbs,” said Metz of the condition of shingles on the back portion of the association’s hall.

He estimated the age of the shingles as being at least 20 years old.

While some activities at the centre continued through the pandemic, others did not with Metz estimating the income loss at just over $13,036.

“This is the calculation of money that our society lost due to the COVID pandemic,” Metz wrote in a letter to the District of Houston council requesting financial relief.

“Under normal situations these funds would have been used for operating costs sch as insurance, hydro, heating and other operating expenses.”

With August now heading toward Labour Day, Metz said the association is looking forward to a renewal of all activities in the fall.

The centre is busy four days a with either carpet bowling, floor curling or darts and one day is set aside for a meeting of the association.

In addition to games, the association also offers lunches and breakfasts.

Pre-pandemic, the seniors association membership stood at around 100 but did slip as the pandemic took hold.

New members are always welcome but Metz points out that people do not have to be members to take part in recreational activities.

“Anyone can come and join in with a game. It’s just $2,” he said.