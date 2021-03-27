Woodside Farm is shown in 1940. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

Woodside Farm is shown in 1940. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

It will be business as usual at Sooke’s historic, 34-hectare Woodside farm despite new owners.

Sooke residents Joshua and Mela Perina bought the property from the Wilford family and plan to maintain its farm legacy while at the same time opening it up to the public.

The farm at 7117 West Coast Rd., across the street from the Sooke Baptist Church, had an asking price of $3.75 million.

Peter Wilford, who’s operated the family farm for more than 40 years, will help the Perinas with the farm for the next six months, including harvesting 16 hectares of hay this summer.

“The (farm) sale was inevitable at some point,” Wilford said. “There’s some mixed emotion of selling it, for sure.”

Wilford and his wife, Jeanette, have no firm plans for the future but hope to stay in Sooke.

The farm was built in 1851 by pioneer John Muir and his wife, Anne. Today, it’s the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes, according to Sooke Region Museum documents.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s oldest farm

Muir and his wife Anne built two houses on Woodside Farm, operating the property as a farm, sawmill and other businesses.

The first house was a one-storey “Woodside” built around 1851. It was replaced later by a classic Georgian-style farmhouse and was home to both John Muir Sr. and John Muir Jr., until 1917.

Swiss farmers Arnold and Rosa Glinz leased the farm in 1917 and three years later bought the property and ran a guest house with the farm. Woodside Farm was purchased by Phillip Wilford in 1947.

The two jewels in the collection include a farmhouse built in 1932 and a Dutch barn.

Joshua and Mela Perina said they bought the farm with the vision of opening it up to the community.

“We’re thinking about creating a public farm where people could come and get fruit and vegetables. We even plan to open a farm stand,” said Joshua.

Plans also include the introduction of a petting farm and a cidery, among other additions.

So far, the couple has created a large garden and is planning for the arrival of four Nigerian pygmy goats and 500 fruit trees in the coming weeks.

“We want to farm. This is agricultural land. We want to do agriculture, and that’s important,” said Joshua.

The Perinas are avid gardeners but don’t have any professional farming experience.

“We definitely feel the responsibility of taking on this property. We know what this property means to this town, and certainly what it could be for this town,” Joshua said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Film focuses on Woodside Farm


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessLocal HistoryReal estateSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Woodside Farm farmhouse. (Contributed photo)

The Woodside Farm farmhouse. (Contributed photo)

idghsdfiu

dfhsfifgudfio

Previous story
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster
Next story
’Stronger’ measures needed across Canada to suppress COVID-19 resurgence: Tam

Just Posted

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Black Press Media file photo
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for general public in Houston

Northern Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments for all… Continue reading

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)
SD54 draft calendar sticks with one-week spring break for 2021-2022

Teachers’ union doesn’t understand why district can’t make two weeks work when 54 of 58 districts do

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Most Read