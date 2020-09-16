Wood chipping facility being proposed

Council throws support behind Westpoint plan

The District of Houston council has thrown its support behind a prospective wood chipper facility here.

The request for a letter of support came from Westpoint Rail and Timber and was presented to council at its Sept. 9 council meeting.

Specifically, council was asked for a letter of support to aid Westpoint’s need to tie into the power line running from BC Hydro’s provincial grid to the Huckleberry mine.

“We are looking at a business opportunity with Canfor where we would employ six to eight guys on one shift,” Westpoint’s Karl Garrett wrote in an email to council.

There are “possibilities of running two shifts. This would utilize all dead timber that no one else uses and chipping it into pulp for Canfor,” he said.

“We would be railing it out and Canfor would deal with the rail section end.”

Houston mayor Shane Brienen said council welcomed the opportunity to show support for a project that would utilize local fibre and provide employment.

“The [support] letter is being sent to Wespoint so it can forward it to BC Hydro,” Brienen said of council’s decision to back Westpoint’s proposal.

Council already wants to meet with senior BC Hydro officials this fall to discuss its ongoing plans to to improve lighting and to place utility lines underground along Hwy16 in the downtown core and the Westpoint proposal might be added to the list of topics.

“But really it’s between Westpoint and BC Hydro regarding the tie-in,” said Brienen.

Westpoint’s Garrett declined to provide more details about its chipper proposal, but did say more information would be forthcoming as its plans develop.

Canfor official Michelle Ward confirmed that preliminary discussions with Westpoint have taken place regarding a potential chip supply.

“We have not made any commitments to an agreement at this point in time,” she added.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic
Next story
Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Just Posted

Reserve a gym spot online with the Houston Leisure Facility

The online system is another step to make things easy during the pandemic

Bulk water, sewage project gets council’s approval

Facility to service large-scale users

Four Rivers Co-op opens up applications for the $100,000 Community Support Fund

Registered charity, non-profit organization or community groups eligible to apply

Wood chipping facility being proposed

Council throws support behind Westpoint plan

Houston Public Library launches crafty Fall program for kids

The journaling program would be for kids between ages 11 to 15

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Bears and wolves to be hunted by Tahltan in B.C’s northwest

Tahltan Nation introduces predator management policy

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Most Read