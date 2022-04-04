Shortly after the shooting incident that took place at Freeport Road, Burns Lake RCMP were seen stopping vehicles. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Shortly after the shooting incident that took place at Freeport Road, Burns Lake RCMP were seen stopping vehicles. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Woman shot in Burns Lake

Victim was taken to hospital, no greater risk to public says RCMP

Burns Lake RCMP were called to a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at shortly after 11 a.m., where it was reported that a person had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and she was immediately taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

While the investigation is a priority for the Burns Lake detachment, and police work to gather evidence, we would like to speak to anyone who may have information regarding this, said Sgt. Shaunna Lewis, Burns Lake RCMP.

At this time police believe that everyone involved are known to each other and that there is no greater risk to the public.

If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux resigns seat to become Canada’s first Chief Accessibility Officer
Next story
Thousands of displaced Ukrainians expected to come to B.C.

Just Posted

Shortly after the shooting incident that took place at Freeport Road, Burns Lake RCMP were seen stopping vehicles. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Woman shot in Burns Lake

Smoke visible near Houst Houston and surrounding areas. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Houston Today) Smoke visible near Houston from slash burning last year. More is taking place over the next two months. (File photo/Houston Today)
Debris burning underway near Houston

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament bounced back on April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. Parnticipants were encouraged to donate to the town of Lytton, by placing donations on a flag in the center of the gym. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
62nd ANBT returns with a packed house

Camryn Parnell of the Massett Raiders (right) drives to the basket as Laney Munroe of the New Aiyansh Thunder defends during Game 5 of the opening round of Women’s Division play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 3. (Thom Barker photo)
Women shine as All Native Basketball Tournament gets underway