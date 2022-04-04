Woman shot in Burns Lake

Victim was taken to hospital, no greater risk to public says RCMP

Shortly after the shooting incident that took place at Freeport Road, Burns Lake RCMP were seen stopping vehicles. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Burns Lake RCMP were called to a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at shortly after 11 a.m., where it was reported that a person had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and she was immediately taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

While the investigation is a priority for the Burns Lake detachment, and police work to gather evidence, we would like to speak to anyone who may have information regarding this , said Sgt. Shaunna Lewis, Burns Lake RCMP.

At this time police believe that everyone involved are known to each other and that there is no greater risk to the public.

If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

