Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is responding to the scene of a cougar attack in the Harrison Mills area.

According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following an attack on her remote property Tuesday (May 4) morning. Local RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene.

Further news on the victim’s condition is not yet available.

COUGAR ATTACK | The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team is responding to a cougar attack in the Harrison… Posted by Conservation Officer Service on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

More to come.

