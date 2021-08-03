File photo.

Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

The woman’s death marks the area’s first reported drowning in 2021

A Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last week in what Mounties are calling “a tragic accident.”

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman, 60, was camping with family and friends when on Thursday evening, July 29, she set off alone on the lake in a motorboat. She was found dead from drowning at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scottish family suing over 2015 drowning

READ MORE: ‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Peppler declined further comment, saying only that the woman’s death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Last Thursday’s incident was this year’s first reported drowning death in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Next story
B.C. man who survived 2 recent assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at

Just Posted

Senior staff changes announced at District of Houston. (File photo)
Senior admin changes continue at District of Houston

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

Campfire
Campfire prohibition to be lifted throughout Northwest including Houston and Prince George Fire Centres