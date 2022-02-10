RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

The woman’s partner has been arrested for aggravated assault and breaching release conditions

A 39-year-old Fort St. James woman died in the early morning hours Tuesday (Feb. 8) after being assaulted Monday night, RCMP confirmed Thursday.

“On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 Fort St James RCMP were called to a residence for a woman reported to be in need of assistance,” RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson said.

“When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and in medical distress.”

A 39-year-old man, the woman’s partner and also a resident of Fort St. James, was arrested for aggravated assault and breaching release conditions.

“Unfortunately the victim of this assault passed away in the early evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 8,” Saunderson said.

Officers from the North District General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Officers and the BC-RCMP North District Major Crime Unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The BC-RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has taken charge of the homicide investigation. The BC Coroner Service is also engaged with the death investigation.

As the homicide investigation is still unfolding names of the victim and accused are being withheld until the BC Prosecution Service has a chance to review the investigation and make an assessment on charge approval.

More to come

