Castlegar courthouse

Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Criminal charges in relation to a February stabbing of two Castlegar teens have been upgraded to include attempted murder.

Sasha Margaret Prokaski is now facing five criminal charges — two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter – after a review by the BC Prosecution Service, according to RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Prokaski, 29, of no fixed address was taken into custody shorty after the incident.

It’s alleged that Prokaski entered the home where the two teenagers were. An altercation ensued with both teens being stabbed, and one of the pair receiving multiple serious stab wounds.

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

The original charges included aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Prokaski has remained in custody since her arrest and has already made several court appearances. Her next scheduled appearance is April 7.

