Yukon RCMP investigators and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of two people after a suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

A Whitehorse teacher and her 10-month-old daughter are dead after a bear attack in a remote area of central Yukon.

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her child, Adele Roesholt, were killed on Nov. 26 near their cabin in the Einarson Lake area, northeast of Mayo near the border with the Northwest Territories, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

Authorities were notified about the deaths after Théorêt’s husband, Gjermund Roesholt, activated an emergency alarm at 3:45 p.m.

Gjermund, a trapper, was returning from a trapline around 3 p.m. when, about 100 metres from his cabin, he was charged by a grizzly bear. He was “forced to shoot the bear dead,” the release said.

As he approached, Gjermund found the bodies of his wife and child just outside the cabin.

READ MORE: Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

Théorêt and her child appeared to have gone out for a walk sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when they were fatally attacked by the grizzly.

The family had been trapping in the area for the past three months.

Théorêt was a Grade 6 late French immersion teacher at Whitehorse Elementary School, a department of education spokesperson confirmed, adding that grief counsellors will be present at the school for any staff and students who want support.

jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law
Next story
Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Just Posted

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Most Read