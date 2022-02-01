Witnesses sought in Jan. 20 assault in Houston

Houston RCMP are looking for witnesses to an assault that took place the morning of Jan. 20 at Jamie Baxter Park.

Police say a young woman was walking through the park at 8:25 a.m. that day when she noticed two men near the stage in the park.

One of the men physically struck the woman as she walked by, said police.

The victim was able to run from the attacker without further assault.

“At this time, there are no known witnesses and we hope the public can provided information that will help in this investigation,” said Sgt. Mark Smaill, the commander of the Houston RCMP detachment.

The suspects have been described as Caucasian men, wearing dark clothing and black masks. One man is 5 feet, 11 tall while the other man is said to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

If you have any information about this contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.