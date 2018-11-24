Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

A man who said he found 15 cats abandoned on the side of the road in central Alberta has recanted his story.

Originally, the man said he noticed what he thought was garbage in the ditch near the community of Alix, so he investigated and found nine kittens and six adult cats trapped in containers, which had holes in them and the lids were taped shut.

“He said he felt awful for lying and needed to come clean,” said Deanna Thompson, executive director for Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society in a phone interview from Calgary on Saturday. “He said he didn’t find them, but they were family cats.”

Thompson said the man claimed the cats belonged to a family member who wasn’t able to take care of them. He was concerned about the welfare of the cats and the children in the home, but couldn’t find anywhere to accept the pets.

The society received phone calls from people who said they saw the bins alongside the road for days and as early as Monday.

READ MORE: Fifteen cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

Dan Kobe, spokesperson for the Alberta SPCA, said he is aware the man recanted his story, but added there is still an active investigation.

Whether or not the recantation is true, Kobe said charges will be laid if animals were put in distress.

“We will search for the truth for sure,” Kobe said in a phone interview. “Ultimately, what we are looking to find out is if someone put animals in distress and if they did we can lay charges.

“Under either version of the story, the potential exists to be charged.”

The cats and kittens are in Calgary receiving treatment from a veterinarian.

 

Previous story
Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case
Next story
Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Just Posted

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

UNBC researchers spearhead $1.3M Indigenous health care project

Initiative seeks to employ more Indigenous health care professionals, create ‘culturally safe’ environment

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Most Read