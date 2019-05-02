Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

A witness to unlawful trapping with a baited barbed treble hook will be getting a reward of $300 after they reported the incident.

The BCWF approved the reward after the witness reported the poacher for trying to bait wolves with the baited hook.

“In 2016, our witness was working around Halfway River and saw an active trapping site,” said CO Micah Kneller. “So he reported it to the CO hotline (1-877-952-7277).”

RELATED: B.C. man pleads guilty to hunting from vehicle, other wildlife charges

The poacher was taken to court in Fort St. John and given a $2,300 fine and has been prohibited from hunting for a year.

The British Columbia Conversation Office Service (BCCOS) said on Twitter that without the information provided, the poacher, a B.C. male, would not have been prosecuted for unlawful trapping.

The BCWF has recently approved a reward of $300 to a member of the public who reported an individual for trapping wolves with a baited barbed treble hook. Without this witnesses information, the #BCCOS would not have been successful in prosecuting a BC male for unlawful trapping. pic.twitter.com/f25R2pBCuc — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 2, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.