Police officers were called to a Langley shopping centre parking lot where two women smashed in an SUV window to rescue a dog. Supplied

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

  • Jul. 25, 2018 2:45 p.m.
  • News

Two women smashed in the window of an SUV to rescue a dog in Langley this afternoon.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared the the dog was trapped in the vehicle for “possibly” more than 30 minutes in the heat in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“It was a little Maltese dog, and it was covered under the black, leather trunk shield in the back of the car.”

“Two ladies were outside the car, and they were freaking out as what to do, after they heard it yelping and crying.”

Police were called to the scene.

More to come.

