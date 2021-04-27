Pictured here is an example of a B.C. Wildfire Service burn to rid an area of combustible material. (Photo courtesy the B.C. Wildfire Service)

Pictured here is an example of a B.C. Wildfire Service burn to rid an area of combustible material. (Photo courtesy the B.C. Wildfire Service)

Wind shift brings smoke into community

Fire meant to diminish chances of real fire danger

With smoke from a fire set by the BC Wildfire Service filtering into the community, the service is now telling people to contact health care providers if they have difficulty breathing.

The blaze was set to rid an area of 230 hectares of waste wood and winds had been moving the smoke away from the community but that changed yesterday.

“Due to a change in wind direction and increased wind speed, fire and smoke activity have increased on location. Community members can expect smoke in the community to last for the remainder of today and into Tuesday,” a release late yesterday from the wildfire service indicated.

“Anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms should contact a health care provider: difficulty in breathing; chest pain or discomfort; sudden onset of a cough; or irritation of airways,” the service added.

It listed other worries:

– Exposure is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease or heart disease.

– Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

– Residents are advised to consider avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

The area 7.5 kilometres southwest of Houston between the Buck Flats Road and the Morice River Forest Service Road has been of concern to officials because of the risk of a wildfire fed by winds sweeping into the community from that direction.

Over the past two years, a $1 million grant from the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provided to the District of Houston has been used to clear a portion of that area to act as a fireguard and another large area is being replanted with a mixture of species design to minimize risk should a fire start.

Outside of that area, the B.C. Wildfire Service has been conducting its own project.

“Once complete, the project will reduce the risk of wildfire impacting the community of Houston,” said the wildfire service.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools
Next story
Canadians view Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd death as good news: poll

Just Posted

Pictured here is an example of a B.C. Wildfire Service burn to rid an area of combustible material. (Photo courtesy the B.C. Wildfire Service)
Wind shift brings smoke into community

Fire meant to diminish chances of real fire danger

Real estate in Houston
Real estate sales climb in Houston and Burns Lake

A very active start to 2021 in both communities

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

DOH
Provincial grant tapped to finance downtown project

Butler and 10th next on improvement list

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2021 B.C. budget. (Photo courtesy AccessBC Campaign)
Advocates disappointed promised no-cost birth control left out of 2021 B.C. budget

‘Difficult to justify waiting’ as impacts of COVID-19 well-documented, AccessBC says

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. Uniformed police officers will no longer be assigned to Vancouver public schools after trustees voted to end its school liaison officer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools

Trustees voted eight to one Monday in favour of a motion to halt the program at the end of June.

Most Read