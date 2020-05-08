District of Houston firefighters responded quickly the late morning of May 8 to extinguish a wildland fire near the CN crew yard. Fire chief Jim Daigneault reports that sparks started by grinding ignited grass, causing a fire which spread to a wood bin. The department responded with two truck and eight firefighters and the blaze was extinguished without a lot of damage. (Houston Today photo)

Wildland fire quickly extinguished

