Wildfire updates in Nadina Fire Zones

Currently, there are 79 active fires burning within the Northwest Fire Centre

Fall is here and community of Houston is still facing wildfires.

Currently, there are 79 active fires burning within the Northwest Fire Centre including 27 listed as out of control, 29 listed as being held and 23 listed as under control. Since April 1, there have been 271 fires in the Northwest Fire Centre, burning a total of 162,616 hectares.

Kaitlyn Bailey B.C. Wildfire Service Information Officer shared her valuable insight about the current wildfires.

Strong sustained winds resulted in increased activity on a number of fires in the Nadina Fire Zones.

Peacock Creek wildfire had some growth to the north, but it is still 750 metres away from the Peacock Connector. There is a fuel free control line between the fire and the community of Houston.

No fire growth was observed on the east side toward properties on Buck Flats Road. Currently, a unit crew, two initial attack crews, as well as heavy equipment, are responding to the wildfire.

Strong winds also pushed the Tekaiziyis Ridge [Colleymount] wildfire towards the east.

Currently, Tintagel wildfire is continued to be patrolled by air.

The unit crew that has been directly attacking the Pinkut Creek wildfire from the Taltapin recreation site was required to relocate because of strong winds. Helicopters bucketed the fire to cool it and slow the spread.

It is likely that wildfires will continue to burn into the fall if the weather remains dry.

The Wells Creek [Marilla road] wildfire showed an increased activity due to winds. However, it did not threaten the north side of the lake, where there is an evacuation alert still in place.

At present, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako do not have any established record of structure damaged or losses in value numbers.

“At this time we have no confirmed structure losses, however, we have heard unofficially that there have been structure losses in the Big Creek Fire, Tekaiziyis Ridge Fire, and the Parrot Fire. Once it is safe to do so, we will be able to work with B.C. Wildfire to finalize an assessment on the losses,” said Curtis Helgesen RDBN Chief Administrative Officer.

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for local governments and First Nations in regions that have been adversely affected by wildfires this season.

More information about DFA is available here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/local-emergency-programs/financial/communities-dfa