Wildfire grant sought by District of Houston

Program contains potential for rebates

wildfire

Wildfire prevention money wanted

The District of Houston is asking for $150,000 to continue its efforts to prevent or lessen the risk of wildfires affecting residents and properties.

The money, which would be spent next year, comes from a provincial program called Firesmart and is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The grant would “train and educate the residents of Houston through events and workshops about the Firesmart program,” wrote District fire chief Jim Daigneault in a memo to council.

Local firefighters would also receive training to complete inspections resulting recommendations to better reduce the chances of wildfires damaging properties, assess danger trees more susceptible to burning and some would receive training on fighting wildfires to complement their existing structural firefighting knowledge.

Daigneault also noted there is a residential rebate component for those who incur specific prevention expenses. These include installing fire-rated roofing material, clearing roofs of combustible material and removing overhanging branches.

Rebates can also be extended to ignition resistant fibre cement board or non-combustible exterior siding material such as stucco, metal and brick or stone.

Rebates are limited to 50 per cent of the total cost of eligible products and work and there is a maximum $500 per property.

Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

