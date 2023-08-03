An image of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire from late afternoon on Aug.2. (CSRD)

An image of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire from late afternoon on Aug.2. (CSRD)

Wildfire burning in North Shuswap threatens structures, evacuation order issued

The wildfire is located 21 kilometres north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake

As predicted the 2,527-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has spread to threaten structures, placing 92 properties on an evacuation order.

Residents are evacuating from the communities affected by the blaze, including those in the area of Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach. The wildfire is 21 kilometres north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake.

The evacuation order is being expanded as of 9:45 p.m., Aug. 2, for an area previously on alert, affecting all properties from 2597 to 2741 Rawson Road, in the CSRD Electoral Area F.

The situation is rapidly changing and BC Wildfire has ground as well as structure protection crews on scene along with 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

BC Hydro has turned off power for the entire area under the evacuation order.

All boaters are asked to stay completely off Adams Lake as skimmer planes will be returning at daylight to suppress the fire. Pilots will be working with limited visibility due to the smoke from the blaze.

The CSRD is also issuing an evacuation alert for the northern reach of Tsutswecw Provincial Park due to the Adams Lake wildfire.

There are no residences in this area.

Earlier in the day BC Wildfire modelling showed that even with no suppression, the fire was only projected to come within 1.5 kilometres from the nearest structure.

Those under evacuation order are asked to leave immediately and do the following:

•Please proceed immediately to the Adams Lake Ferry to leave the area.

•Report immediately to the Reception Centre at Quaaout Lodge, located at 1663 Little Shuswap Lake Road, Chase.

•If you need assistance with transportation from the area, call 250-833-3350.

•Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

•Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

•Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For more information, contact: CSRD Emergency Operations Centre phone: 250-833-3350.

