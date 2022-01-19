Wildfire after action report received by RDBN

Eight fires of note occured during area in 2021 season

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako received its 2021 wildfire after action report, prepared by the RDBN Emergency Program Coordinator Christopher Walker.

The 2021 wildfire season required the activation of the RDBN Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at all levels over the season, with several large fires of note resulting in evacuation alerts and evacuation orders being issued.

As for statistics, 2021 saw 90 wildfires occurring within the boundary of the RDBN, 59 fires were in the Prince George Fire Centre and 31 were in the Northwest Fire Centre. The 90 fires burned a total of 83,504.9 hectares. Of the 90 wildfires occurring within the RDBN there were eight wildfires of note.

These included the Bulkley Lake fire, the Cutoff Creek fire, the Grizzly Lake fire, the Camsell Lake fire, the Mount Porter fire, the Klawli Lake fire, the Chilako fire, and the Chief Louis Lake fire.

All total there were 328 Evacuation alerts and 263 Evacuation orders delivered to addresses by Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, and Burns Lake RCMP, as well as the Nechako Valley Search & Rescue and Burns Lake Search & Rescue.

The regular staff hours spent in the EOC are a direct cost to the RDBN, overtime and expenses are reimbursed by Emergency Management B.C.. The total cost of regular EOC staff time to the RDBN was $49,508.98. The overtime staff cost was $61,649.18.

In addition to statistics, the report also outlined recommendations on how to improve operations in 2022. One of the recommendations was to develop an EOC orientation program for new staff, as it was noted that summer students felt overwhelmed and not all new staff orientation.

Another recommendation was to establish a critical incident stress management program for personnel because some staff expressed that mental health debriefings would be beneficial.

