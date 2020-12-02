Houston gas prices have been higher than other towns along Hwy 16 from Prince George. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Houston gas prices have been higher than other towns along Hwy 16 from Prince George. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Why do people in Houston have to pay more for gas?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

Gas prices in Houston have been at a steady $1.14 for a few weeks now, compared to Prince George’s $1.05.

In March, just when the pandemic was at its peak, gas prices all across Canada fell and were at an average 32.2 cents per litre lower than a year ago at the same time. In May, the gas prices for the Houston and surrounding area went down for a couple of weeks in May but have gone up again. While the prices in Prince George also went up, they were brought down by almost 9 cents over the past month.

Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy told Houston Today in an email that this difference in gas prices for smaller communities could be due to a number of different factors like distance, how much fuel is bought, etc.

“Likely this is due to the fact that these higher priced cities the gasoline is coming from further away, and there is less competition as these are smaller areas than Prince George. It’s common in such a situation to see pricing differences. In addition, since less gasoline is likely sold in smaller communities, prices may take longer to change as they might in a larger area,” he said.

The gas prices along the route from Prince George to Houston last week were Vanderhoof and Fort Fraser at $1.11, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake at $1.13 and Fort St. Jamesat $1.12.

The average gas price for the Bulkley Nechako Regional District according to Gas buddy is at $1.16.

Husky Energy didn’t respond to any specifics as to why their gas stations have different pricing in the same area and despite several attempts to reach Chevron and Parkland Fuel Corporation that owns Chevron, there was no response.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Salvation Army file photo
Salvation Army kettle drive begins Nov. 28

Hamper demand has accelerated this year

9th avenue pole moved
Hydro pole removed on 9th Avenue

The first major snowfall of the year delayed the removal and relocation… Continue reading

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Masks are now mandatory in public places. (File image)
Police take “measured approach” to mandatory mask wearing

Fines can be levied for not complying with provincial order

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read