What to expect weather-wise this winter

Snowfall in northern B.C. could be below average this winter.

According to a AccuWeather Global Weather Center report, Canada will see below average temperatures this winter, but in certain areas like Northern B.C., it could be a slightly milder season for snow.

The reason for the colder winter is due to a La Niña phase, which occurs on average every three to five years. During La Niña, sea surface temperatures in the open waters of the equatorial Pacific Ocean dip to below-average levels. By mid-October, a La Niña phase had officially developed, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That effect on Canada, particularly in the western half of the country, will likely send temperatures falling even lower than they do during the average winter. Certain parts of B.C. are likely to suffer from this according to the report.

In terms local area though, the effect of the La Niña phase won’t have as much as a negative impact.

Houston Today spoke to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Anderson, who said that due to La Niña, Southern B.C. is expected to see more storms, snowfall and precipitation, but Northern B.C will be much better off.

“What we expect is storms in Southern B.C. and the Northern U.S., this means that a stronger jet streams will be directed towards those areas and will miss many parts of Northern B.C. like Houston and Burns Lake. Locals should expect to see slightly below average snowfalls as a result,” said Anderson.

He went on to say that average snowfall in the area is 190 cm, and this year it is likely to be in the 170 range.

As for temperature, La Niña will have an impact on the south more then the north, but Anderson says that the cold weather is likely to break out and impact the local area in a small way.

“In the Bulkley-Nechako valley, temperatures will likely be half a degree lower then average as a result of La Niña,” said Anderson.

According to the report, La Niña is likely to peak in early January.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

