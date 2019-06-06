Western Financial donates to school lunch program

On May 29 the staff of Western Financial, Support the Cause Walk took place throughout the streets of Houston. $550 was raised by five employees. Each year the staff get together and decide on what cause they are going to donate the money to. This year the money was donated to the elementary schools’ hot lunch programs to insure that Houston youth get good nutrition to help them through the day.

The group of five trekked down Butler Street and up around Avalon, then down through the park in Houston. It was about a five kilomtere walk. Mother Nature was cooperative, and the weather was beautiful, sunny and hot.

In conjunction with the walk, Western Financial also hosted a BBQ outside the Houston mall where they sold food and raffled off a summer themed basket. Like many Houston businesses, they have demonstrated an understanding that when businesses invest in their communities, they invest in their future.

