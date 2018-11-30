A West Fraser operation in Northern B.C. Black Press files

UPDATE: West Fraser to cut production over holidays at 4 B.C. sawmills

The temporary move affects operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd

UPDATE:

West Fraser’s vice president of Canadian Wood Products Brian Balkwill said the production curtailments announced today for operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd will last eight days.

Balkwill said Chasm, 100 Mile and Chetwynd operations will stop production after the last shift on Dec. 14, 2018, and resume on Jan. 2, 2019. The Williams Lake Mill will shut down between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Balkwill said he’s not able to provide a number of employees the curtailments will affect, as some of the operations will still be running.

“We will continue to have log deliveries, operator kilns and ship lumber,” explained Balkwill. “It’s not a permanent closure, it’s a market curtailment for a temporary basis,” he stressed, saying poor lumber prices and high log costs are to blame.

Balkwill said the decision to shut down over the holidays was made in order to have the least amount of impact on employees.

“Many of our employees are always looking for Christmas holidays, so we thought, maybe this is the time to take it, to have the least impact to them. This way we are hoping it will be less impact to the majority of the people. We won’t be paying them, but many will elect to take holidays. That will be the employee’s choice.”

Balkwill indicated that if an employee has vacation time left as part of their benefits package and they choose to use it during the curtailment, they will be paid for the vacation days.

As for the future, Balkwill said he hopes the company will not have to make similar curtailments going forward. “We are going to continue to monitor the market like we do weekly now and see what happens. I’m not able to make a guarantee that it won’t happen again, but we are hoping it won’t.”

ORIGINAL:

West Fraser Mills has announced today (Nov. 30) it will temporarily curtail production a four B.C. sawmills over the holiday season.

Operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd will be affected. West Fraser CEO Ted Seraphim cited “challenging lumber markets and high log costs coupled with log supply constraints” for the decision.

Spruce, pine and fir (SPF) lumber production will be reduced by approximately 25 million board feet, according to West Fraser’s news release.

The release does not indicate when the production cuts will begin and end, or how many employees are affected.

The news comes after West Fraser announced mid-November that it is permanently reducing production at its Quesnel and Fraser Lake sawmills, affecting a total of 135 employees.

READ MORE: West Fraser to permanently reduce production in Quesnel, Fraser Lake

The Observer has contacted West Fraser and is awaiting a response.

More to come.


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ontario cop seriously injured, shot during “altercation” between two officers
Next story
Employee dies at West Fraser’s Florida mill

Just Posted

Highway of Tears public transit plan wins safety and security awards

Advocate for the missing and murdered says recognition deserved, “very very happy” with service

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against Unist’ot’en

LNG company applied to enforce access to Morice River bridge and roads blocked by Unist’ot’en camp.

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

CT scanner ‘paused’ after council denies variance

Northern Health warned CT scanner may not come if variance on off-site works denied.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Canucks Report: Not a November to remember

Vancouver stumbles to 3-8-3 monthly record

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

Employee dies at West Fraser’s Florida mill

The company said it is currently investigating the cause

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

UPDATE: West Fraser to cut production over holidays at 4 B.C. sawmills

The temporary move affects operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Most Read