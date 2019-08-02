Welcoming smiles at the Houston Chamber of Commerce

The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has two new summer students – Caitlin Clarke and Kassidy Stuart. Caitlin and Kassidy will be working be working through the summer months at the Houston Visitor Centre. The visitor centre is now open seven days a week until the end of August. Please stop by and say hello. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Just Posted

Welcoming smiles at the Houston Chamber of Commerce

The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has two new summer students… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Courses are being offered at CMTN’s Terrace, Prince Rupert and Masset campuses starting in September

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

UPDATE: ‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling a possibility for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Most Read