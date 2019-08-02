Welcoming smiles at the Houston Chamber of Commerce

The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has two new summer students – Caitlin Clarke and Kassidy Stuart. Caitlin and Kassidy will be working be working through the summer months at the Houston Visitor Centre. The visitor centre is now open seven days a week until the end of August. Please stop by and say hello. (Submitted photo)
