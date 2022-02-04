Weekly COVID-19 update

As of Feb. 4, there were 191 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Health region, bringing the active case total to 1,155.

For B.C. as a whole, there were 1,799 new cases, bringing the total amount to 25,479. According to the most recent B.C. CDC reporting period from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, there were 17 new cases reported in Burns Lake, and 81 reported in Smithers and Houston combined. This is down from 60 in Burns Lake and 131 in Smithers and Houston from the previous report.

As for vaccination rates, according to Northern Health statistics as of Feb. 2 for the first two doses, Houston has 80.5 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over with one dose and 75.2 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 87.3 per cent with one dose and 82.3 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 68.1 per cent with one dose and and 64.7 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 76.9 per cent with one dose and 74 per cent with two.

In Houston, 32.3 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have their booster, compared to 44.1 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 44.5 per cent in Burns Lake north and 35.1 per cent in Burns Lake south.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

