There were 22 new cases in Houston and Smithers combined from the latest reporting period. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Weekly COVID-19 numbers

Total of 381 active cases in Northern Health

There were 31 new active cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, bringing the total to 381 in the Northern Health region. B.C. is reporting 341 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 3,035 active cases in the province.

As Nov. 26, 2021, 91 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6 per cent have received their second dose.

According to Northern Health statistics, as of Nov. 24, Houston had 78 per cent of eligible people ages 18 or over with one dose of the vaccine, and 72 per cent fully vaccinated.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, the latest reporting period from Nov. 14 —20 indicates that there were 17 new cases in Burns Lake and 22 in Houston and Smithers combined.

