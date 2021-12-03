covid

Weekly COVID-19 numbers

Active cases slowly declining in local area

There were 51 new active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 3, bringing the total to 351 in the Northern Health region, compared to 381 from Nov. 26. B.C. is reporting 405 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 3,071 active cases in the province.

As of Dec. 3, 2021, 91.6 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5 per cent have received their second dose. In addition, 11 per cent have received the third dose.

According to Northern Health statistics, as of Nov. 24, Houston has 78 per cent of eligible people ages 18 or over with one dose, and 72 per cent fully vaccinated. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, the latest reporting period from Nov. 21—27 indicates that there were 5 new cases in Burns Lake and 27 in Houston and Smithers combined.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
