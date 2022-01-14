(B.C. CDC photo/Houston Today)

Weekly COVID-19 local update

Number of active cases continues to rise in region

As of Jan. 14, there were 227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Health region, bringing the active case total to 1,346.

For B.C. as a whole, there were 2,275 new cases, bringing the total amount to 35,943. According to the most recent B.C. CDC reporting period from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, there were 31 new cases reported in Burns Lake, and 196 reported in Smithers and Houston combined.

As for vaccination rates, for the first two doses, Houston has 80 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over with one dose and 74 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 86.7 per cent with one dose and 80.7 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 67.3 per cent with one dose and and 64.4 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 76.5 per cent with one dose and 74.6 per cent with two.

In Houston, 18.8 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have their booster, compared to 34.4 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 34.6 per cent in Burns Lake north and 28.4 per cent in Burns Lake south according to Northern Health statistics as of Jan. 12.

