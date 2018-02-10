(Andrew Weaver/Twitter)

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

The BC Green Party is calling on Premier John Horgan to encourage British Columbians to take immediate action in support of the B.C. wine industry amid Alberta’s decision to cut off its wine supply from the province.

“B.C.’s wine industry is a provincial treasure that brings significant tourism and economic activity to our province,” party leader Andrew Weaver said in a news release Saturday.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

Suggested mitigation measures include a “drink local” promotional campaign for BC VQA, within B.C. liquor stores, and a province-wide advertising campaign, as well as wholesale prices for licensed restaurants and government funding to increase wine exports sales to other provinces and international markets.

Weaver said he supports the B.C. NDP’s recent moves to block the trans Mountain pipeline, calling Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s ban on wine “petty.”

“The B.C. Green Caucus is 100 [per cent] behind the government’s decision to ensure that major decisions are based on sound evidence – something that was not the case in the approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline,” Weaver said on the province’s proposal to restrict the transportation of bitumen.

Horgan said this week there are no plans to retaliate in the pipeline feud, calling the wine ban a “distraction.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
