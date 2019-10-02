We need a rototiller

The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. “Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn’t do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen,” said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, “Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly’s Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great.” Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

 

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Just Posted

District inviting bids for new rescue truck

Will replace one that’s a 2000 model

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

We need a rototiller

The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept.… Continue reading

Downtown improvements contemplated for next year

Would continue District’s longterm objectives

Houston declared ‘age friendly’

Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read