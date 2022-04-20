We Care Group in Houston surpasses $20,000

(L-R) Mae Vinneau and Brian Hewitt with their latest collection of bottles, to be sorted at the Houston Bottle Depot, with proceeds being donated the B.C. Children’s Hospital. (File photo/Houston Today)

The We Car Group, which has been collecting bottles for donation in Granisle and Houston and surrounding areas since 2008, officially surpassed $20,000 in total donations to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The group was made up of Mae Vinneau, Louis Veress and Barbara and Brian Hewitt. Today, it’s run by Vinneau who is 81 years old, and Brian Hewitt who turns 92 this month. The group was started as a way to give back to the community.

Over the past 14 years, the group has been collecting bottles from a plethora of different sources in Houston and Granisle. From collecting local donations, to picking up bottles from ditches. The collected bottles are taken to the Houston Bottle Depot where they get sorted. Every dollar accumulated goes into a bank account, and once $1,000 is surpassed, the money is donated.

According to Vinneau, the group hit the $20,000 mark in mid March, and a cheque will be sent to the B.C. Children’s Hospital by the end of the month.

“The donations from We Care Group is a prime example of a community coming together to provide the best possible care to children and their families across B.C.,” says Kelsey Davis of the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Healthy kids are a critical part of building healthy communities and the support we receive from communities throughout the province directly contributes to creating a brighter and healthier future for children across the province. We are so grateful for the support of [Houston and Granisle’s] community and the difference it makes as we strive to conquer childhood illnesses.”

“It’s hard to realize we’ve taken this that far. I’m very proud, and I feel good that we hit that amount. We’re not stopping now though, we’re still going to be doing this as long as we can,” Vinneau told Houston Today. “We also wouldn’t be here without all the help we’ve received from volunteers and donations throughout the years.”

