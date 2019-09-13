Ways sought to combat opioid use

Removing stigma of addiction called key

A soup kitchen or other group meal setting could be a first step toward dealing with opioid use in Houston and area, says a worker who has been involved in several community sessions this summer.

The key is establishing a safe and inclusive atmosphere where addiction services could be explained, says Rebecca Ells, a summer student who has been employed through a University of Victoria grant used by the Houston Harm Reduction Committee and Houston Link to Learning to gather community suggestions.

“What we need to is build community, to recognize that drug addiction is not a crime, it’s a medical condition,” said Ells. “We need first to break the stigma and suspend our judgment [of addiction].

The idea of a soup kitchen or other communal meal gathering was one of the suggestions arising from two community meetings this summer – a first which attracted 50 people in mid-July and a second session, a meal, at the end of August.

“If there was a soup kitchen, for example, ideally there could be a registered nurse there who could do wellness checks and give out information on services available,” Ells explained of the concept.

“The challenge though is funding to provide the support,” she said of a first step toward turning the concept into reality.

“Harm reduction through food security is definitely a way to connect with community.”

Other suggestions gathered at the sessions included more work preparations and skills training programs and more social and recreational programs for both young people and seniors.

Getting people out of their homes and into community and social settings reduces their isolation and, hopefully, the prospect of falling into drug use and addiction, Ells added.

“In a small community such as Houston, there may not be many opportunities for youth after high school,” she said of employment prospects.

“Peer to peer programs. That could be something to pursue,” Ells said of recreational and social activities providing supports.

“One way to build community is to get to know your neighbours,” she emphasized of the benefits of personal relationships and contact.

As well, the harm reduction committee has also been pursuing the idea of a community needle deposit box for the safe disposal of needles.

That’s drawn some pushback from the community.

“People don’t want them anywhere near their communities because they think that it will bring addicts to the community and they are oblivious — or choose to be oblivious — to the fact that there are [already] addicts in the community they are in,” said Ells.

“It doesn’t bring them [in[ …. it makes it safer.”

The Houston Harm Reduction Committee was created last year by the Northern Health Authority as a means of finding local solutions to an opioid overdose and addictions crisis which is sweeping through the province.

Outside of the Lower Mainland, the northern part of the province has the highest overdose mortality rate in B.C.

(with files from Trevor Hewitt)

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes

Just Posted

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bear shot in Houston

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11,… Continue reading

Criminal charge file under review

Relates to 2017 pre-grad party altercation

New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last… Continue reading

Community planner hired

Job is to examine housing issues

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Most Read