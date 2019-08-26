Way to go Topley 4-H

The 4-H Auction was held last Saturday at the Smithers Fall Fair, where the Topley 4-H charity steer was auctioned off. The steer is a fundraiser the club decided to do to raise money for a Houston youth, Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed with stage-four Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The club with the help of many businesses raised over $20,000 Woooohoooo! More in next week’s issue of the Houston Today. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us