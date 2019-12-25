Water, sewer fees set to increase

Rates going up two per cent

Property taxes aren’t the only District of Houston cost items to increase next year within municipal boundaries.

Rates for water, cemetery, arena and garbage collection services are to increase by two per cent while sewer charges are rising by five per cent.

These rates are determined via a District bylaw and are separate from property tax amounts.

For 2020, a typical residential customer will pay $346.80 for water and $190.05 for sanitary sewer collection, says District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

Businesses have meters so are charged by the volume of water they use while sewer costs are determined on the type of business.

“A restaurant with 1500 or more square feet could expect a sewer fee of $432.60 annually,” said Pinchbeck.