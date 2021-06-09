Workers had a busy time today repairing a broken main water line. (District of Houston photo)

Workers had a busy time today repairing a broken main water line. (District of Houston photo)

Water service being restored

Main line on 13th had broken

Water service in the area of 13th and Copeland should soon be restored following repairs done to a main service line, the District of Houston said in a release late this afternoon.

“This will result in line flushing on 11th Street to remove built-up sediment, which may result in water discoloration or sediment coming through taps. Water users should run their taps until the water runs clear,” the District added.

Water service was cut off earlier once the breakage became evident to avoid damage to roads and property.

“It was determined that this failure was due to the age and material of the waterline, which was 56 years old. These failures highlight the importance of our asset management inventory, which helps us prioritize the replacement of our infrastructure assets,” the District added.

The District gave a ‘thank you’ to contractors Bodnar Construction and Smithers Hydrovac and to three of its crew — Craig, Steve and Karl — for their work today.

Previous story
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases
Next story
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Just Posted

Workers had a busy time today repairing a broken main water line. (District of Houston photo)
Water service being restored

Main line on 13th had broken

Broken water main means residents of 13th Street are without water. (Houston Today photo)
Broken water main means residents are without water

Contractors to assess situation

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week following the news that the remains of as many as 215 children were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The flags were raised back up yesterday. (Houston Today photo)
Flags lowered in memory

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week… Continue reading

Bruce Tang- Unsplash photo
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

“Older adults in our communities continue to find themselves in vulnerable situations… Continue reading

Containers purchased through a Dungate Community Forest grant provide a pandemic safety measure for the Silverthorne breakfast and lunch program. Another grant, this one from the District of Houston, has helped with food purchases this year. (Houston Today photo)
District of Houston grant bolsters Silverthorne meal program

Students offered breakfast and lunch

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Most Read