Water service being restored

Water service in the area of 13th and Copeland should soon be restored following repairs done to a main service line, the District of Houston said in a release late this afternoon.

“This will result in line flushing on 11th Street to remove built-up sediment, which may result in water discoloration or sediment coming through taps. Water users should run their taps until the water runs clear,” the District added.

Water service was cut off earlier once the breakage became evident to avoid damage to roads and property.

“It was determined that this failure was due to the age and material of the waterline, which was 56 years old. These failures highlight the importance of our asset management inventory, which helps us prioritize the replacement of our infrastructure assets,” the District added.

The District gave a ‘thank you’ to contractors Bodnar Construction and Smithers Hydrovac and to three of its crew — Craig, Steve and Karl — for their work today.