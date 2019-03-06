Watchdog called after man fractures arm in Prince George arrest

RCMP officer had tried to pull someone over after their vehicle had crashed with a marked police car

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in after a man was hurt following an arrest in Prince George.

An RCMP officer tried to pull over a vehicle on 5 Avenue, near Ruggles Street, on Feb. 28, according to the Independent Investigations Office in a release on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured in arrest

The RCMP said the vehicle had been in a crash with the marked police car. The driver tried to run off, but the Mounties caught up to him.

“Shortly after the arrest, the male complained of pain and following a hospital visit, it was reported that the male had a fractured arm,” the watchdog said.

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s injuries and the officer’s actions or inactions are linked.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change
Next story
VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

Just Posted

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

New Hazelton cop charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22

Benefits alliance to pursue annual revenue stream

And boosted by initial $100 million grant

Depression is real

DEPRESSION FACTS Emily, a 37-year-old female, finally attempted suicide today. She took… Continue reading

Morice Mountain challenge

Houston resident, Sydney Seinen took the 30 minute challenge at the recent… Continue reading

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read