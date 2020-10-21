Wants variance to allow taller building

Property owners adjacent to M. Brown Contracting on Vriend Road have the chance to give their opinion on a request to build a taller building than allowed by the District’s development permit bylaw.

Applicant Michael Brown from M. Brown Contracting wants a variance to build a shop that’s 9.24 metres high which is 2.84 metres higher than the 6.4 metre height that’s allowed.

An existing structure has floor rot, bowing walls and roof problems, he noted in his variance application.

“I am unable to operate my business from this shed as it is unsafe and I am unable to bring the vehicles inside the shop to perform regular repairs and maintenance,” Brown said.

“Council has directed staff to issue notice …. to nearby property owners, and has deferred consideration of the permit to Nov. 3, 2020 to accommodate the notice period,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.