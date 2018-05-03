WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Devon Ambridge (RCMP handout)

Smithers RCMP is currently looking for Devon Ambridge, 21, who is wanted for the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x6
    • Pointing a firearm x3
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Failing to comply with conditions of release x 19
    • Obstructing a police officer
    • Failing to stop for police
    • Being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Ambridge is from the Smithers area. People are urged to use caution and contact police if he is sighted.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devon Ambridge, Smithers RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-847-3233 or CrimesStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Devon Ambridge (Facebook photo)

