Want your dog to have Dog of the Year title in Houston?

Max was lost and picked up by the District employees. (District of Houston Facebook/Houston Today)

District of Houston will be awarding the Dog of the Year award and an exclusive Golden Dog of the Year tag to one dog.

For those who purchase their annual dog licence before Jan. 31, would be entered in a lucky draw to win these exclusive prizes and “year-long bragging rights.”

The District of Houston has made it mandatory for dogs over six months of age to be licensed by their owners. The basic fee for an annual dog licence is only $15 and changes depending upon whether dog is neutered or not, whether the license is for a kennel licence, if it is a replacement license tag or a different charge for a licence transfer free.

“If your dog is picked up by the District Employees, having a license will reduce the first impoundment fee and will avoid costly ticket fines,” says the district’s website.

District employees have also been running an effort to find the owners of lost dogs. Recently, the district posted about a lost dog called bacon bits.

“This week on Houston #pounddogs , we are searching for the proud owners of this sweet little guy, who we believe to be called bacon bits, that was picked up today on 14th Street. We understand that no family would be complete without bacon bits, so if he belongs to you please call 250-845-2238 to bring him home! Please note this dog is not available for adoption and we are simply trying to reunite him with his owners,” said the social media post. Another dog, a hound named Max was also picked up last year in October, after the district received a complaint.

“The District provides animal control services on a complaint basis and were called to pick up this dog found around the industrial site to try to help ensure his safety and the safety of others. We know this boy wants to go home, so if this is your dog, please contact the Municipal Office at 250-845-2238,” said the post. Max was safely returned home.

If a pet is impounded and hasn’t been claimed in 72 hours, the pet becomes eligible for adoption.

Dog owners can purchase their licenses at the District office at 3367 – 12th St. with a maximum of four dogs getting licensed on any property within the District of Houston.

“Dogs are not permitted to run off leash, except in designated off leash areas. When in public areas, dogs must be on a leash at all times. Dog handlers must also clean up after their pets and must be in possession of bags or a scoop for this purpose whenever walking a dog off the owner’s property,” says the district website.

Apart from the fees around licensing, municipal tickets could also be issued for a variety of reasons ranging from too many dogs, dogs at large, unsecured dogs to failing to clean up after your dog.

To be eligible for the Dog of the Year award and for the early bird discount of 25 per cent on the license fee, dog owners will need to get a license before Jan. 31.

