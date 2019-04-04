Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record highs

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Looking to spend less than $1.30 per litre to fill up? You’ll have to take a drive to northern B.C.

A Petro Canada in Smithers offered up the lowest gas price of 121.9 cents a litre Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com, as commuters on B.C.’s south coast deal with near-record prices at the pump.

Some gas stations in Metro Vancouver hit 163.9 cents Thursday, tying the all-time price record set last year. In a previous interview with Black Press Media, senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said prices could sore even further by Friday.

Prices hit 157 cents in Greater Victoria Wednesday, with most hovering around 144 cents Thursday.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. That boost is expected to take a $150 hit to the average commuters pocketbook.

McTeague said the increase is mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

“There is a crunch in terms of supply and demand along much of the U.S. Pacific coast,” he said. “There is only a finite amount of fuel.”

McTeague said it’s difficult to predict whether prices will be coming down soon, but there could be some relief when the refineries are back up and running.

“I think all of B.C. has been hit pretty hard – Vancouver, Victoria, I would even say the Interior because we have gasoline coming down the Trans Mountain pipeline, but it’s oversubscribed,” meaning it’s at capacity.

– With files from Joti Grewal, Black Press Media

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Supplier of the year award

Finning recognized Nightrider LEDS - Westgarde Enterprises Ltd. as their 2018 Supplier… Continue reading

Cancer society’s daffodil campaign underway

Pins, donation boxes placed around town

District of Houstonis getting $4.486 million

The District of Houston council is now deciding what to do with… Continue reading

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record highs

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Most Read