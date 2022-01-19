Wand making for kids at Houston Public Library

wand
wand
wand

As part of its January weekly kids programs that are held every Thursday, the Houston Public Library held a wand-making workshop for local kids. Seven-year-old Clark looks like he’s quite content with his magical work. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

Previous story
B.C. school staff must provide COVID vaccine status following new public health order
Next story
‘It gets better’: Roberta Bondar reflects on being first Canadian woman in space

Just Posted

Northern Health says it will be adjusting services to strengthen patient safety due to existing staffing challenges and Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing pressures. Surgical service postponements are planned or ongoing in the coming weeks at hospitals in Prince George, Hazelton, Smithers and Dawson Creek. (UBC photo)
Staffing crunch: Northern Health announces temporary service changes

Completion of the six-plex addition at Pleasant Valley Village slowed last month because of the extreme cold and supply chain issues. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Senior citizen housing construction continues

The Beanstalk Childcare Centre how has 48 new licensed spaces at the Silverthorne school thanks to renovations of surplus space at the school. (File photo)
School district makes use of surplus space in Houston schools

wand
Wand making for kids at Houston Public Library